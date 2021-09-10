Cosmo films Ltd. Forays into petcare business with zigly, a digital-first omni-channel platform

New Delhi: Cosmo Films Ltd. ventures into digital-first omni-channel pet care business with the launch of ZIGLY – India’s first tech-enabled integrated pet-care platform – through the launch of its website and the opening of its flagship experience center in New Delhi on 11th of September 2021. Born out of profound passion for furry buddies, ZIGLY is a premium pet care brand with the widest range of products and services to cover the lifetime journey of small animals and offer to be one-stop solution for all things pet.

Spread over an area of 6,000 sq. ft., the experience center is inbuilt with a retail area for wide ranging products including nutritional supplements and hygiene products, prescription medicines, treats and toys as well as accessories and, dedicated sections for grooming, spa and salon, consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments. Aimed at providing skilled and professional pet care, the omni-channel business is also equipped with 15 veterinary doctors, 20 groomers with another 20 in the process of on boarding, 10 trainers with another 10 in the process of on boarding to make the pet-parenting journey delightful and affordable for pet families. With an objective to eventually evolve as a pet-care ecosystem, ZIGLY will also serve as a training platform for independent care-givers and provide opportunities for pet care specialists to retain a sustainable source of income.

“India is the fastest growing pet care market with home to about 20 million pet dogs and about 19 million other pets. The pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions have made people adopt more pets and the numbers are expected to grow with each passing month and year. We expect to grow and expand in the petcare vertical with the launch of ZIGLY”, says Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Cosmo Films Limited.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to launch India’s first omni-channel retail platform for all the fur parents. We know every parent is always looking to give their pets the best of everything and for the exact same reason we are bringing ZIGLY for all pet parents. Our goal is to offer pet parents the widest range of pet care products and services to give them an opportunity to choose from an amazing array of pet care options ranging from pet food and treats to grooming supplies, health care products and much more. We hope with our continuous effort and love for furry babies we will be able to offer the most wholesome experience for pet parents.”

Conceptualized to address some of the pressing issues prevailing in the pet care sector such as fragmented marketplace which makes it difficult to find and access services, lack of quality information and service providers for essential pet care services and low availability of breed specific information, products and services, ZIGLY comes with a promise of delivering highly specialized products and services to help pet families and new pet parents with their journey every step of the way.