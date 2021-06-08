Cosmo Films Ltd. Launches Fabritizer – An After-Wash Laundry Sanitizer For 7 Days Protection From Germs and Viruses

New Delhi, 8th of June 2021: Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in packaging films and synthetic paper, forays into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry with the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing. Forming a unique protective layer that stays up to 7 days even after ironing, Fabritizer kills 99.9% viruses, germs, and bacteria and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified (tested at a Mumbai lab), making it a superior product in the market. It also gives protection against human Covid viruses (tested as per ISO 18184 standards at a Lab in the USA).

Live on Amazon India on the 3rd of June 2021, Fabritizer will be available on e-commerce giants including Flipkart and soon be launched on its own e-commerce platform across India. Skin-friendly and ideal for bed linens, towels, baby clothing, innerwear, etc., FABRITIZER is compatible with all detergents as well as machine and hand laundry and works in both hot and cold water. Free from Silver Technology and Phosphate, the product retains its effectiveness against odour causing germs and maintains a soothing and long-lasting fresh fragrance.

Talking about the product, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Director, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals Limited and CEO, Cosmo Films Limited, says, “This product can be a game-changer for tackling the current situation of Covid. And just by following small necessary steps like using sanitizer, washing hands and now using Fabritizer for washing your clothes can make a huge impact on the current situation and as a society, we can overcome this pandemic by taking proper precautions and by following all necessary steps.”

High quality and safe, Fabritizer is available for Rs. 299 for 480 ml and Rs. 499 for 960 ml on Amazon and Flipkart from 3rd of June 2021 onwards.