Cosmo Films Ltd. Re-launches Direct Thermal Printable Top Coated Label Films – BOPP based films with a proprietary coating

New Delhi, 29th July, 2021: Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty films for flexible packaging, labeling, and lamination applications as well as synthetic paper, re-launches BOPP based Direct Thermal Printable (DTP) Top Coated Film, with a proprietary coating which enables the formation of an image or impression on the film upon contact with the heated print head of a thermal printer.

A film specially designed for niche applications like information labelling (airport baggage tags etc.), inventory tracking, frozen food labeling, and parking ticket applications with a potential to grow in many new applications as well. This is part of the many specialty films offered by the company. A non-tearable, cost-effective, and extremely easy-to-use film offers a marvelous paper like matte finish producing a fine and sharp dark image on printing.

With no involvement of additional high equipment costs, the film is available in thickness varieties of 70, 75 and 95 microns. The film is designed in a way that it protects the privacy and primacy of sensitive information as the sensitive data is always imaged directly onto the BOPP DTP films.

On the product launch, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. said, “Being a global leader, we aim to keep growing exponentially and thrive to bring innovative products to our customers. The direct thermal printable film is extremely easy to use, and there are no additional high equipment costs. According to several reports, the global Direct Thermal market was valued at 491.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. We look forward to being a big part with our innovation in the direct thermal printing market.”