Cosmo Films participating in PlastIndia, Label Expo, Gap Expo etc.

New Delhi, January 16, 2023: Cosmo Films, a global leader in specialty films is all set to participate in the 11th edition of PLASTINDIA 2023 from 1st to 5th February 2023 at New Delhi and Label Expo from 9th – 11th February at Bangkok respectively. It has also recently participated in Gap Expo in Bangladesh and going to participate in many other exhibitions during the year. Key industry players across the world will participate in the exhibition with the aim to showcase their existing range of products and services, tap into industry opportunities and trends, and network with the world’s leading suppliers and industry experts.

Cosmo Films will be showcasing their entire range of products from flexible packaging including label, lamination, packaging, synthetic paper, and industrial films, along with their newly launched products – PET-G shrinks label films and Cosmo Plastech (Containers) as well as Adhesives (Flexible Packaging and Lamination). Focusing on innovation, sustainability, and growth while facilitating modern techniques, the exhibition intends to encourage advances in the packaging industry and strengthen India’s standpoint as a global sourcing hub for packaging.

Cosmo Films understands the importance of sustainable and efficient packaging in today’s market and is proud to offer solutions that not only protect and preserve products but also reduce environmental impact. Their team of experts will be available at the exhibition to discuss custom packaging options and answer queries from visitors and delegates.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, of Cosmo First said, “Sustainability has been at the core of our innovative approach. Our newest products like PET-G shrink label films and Cosmo Plastech (Containers), have been conceptualised keeping the needs of the industry, consumers, and the planet in mind.”