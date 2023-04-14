Cosmo Films Set to Exhibit its Product Range at Four Major Trade Shows

New Delhi, April 14, 2023: Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films has announced its participation in four prominent trade shows in the label and packaging industry. The company will exhibit at LabelExpo Mexico from 26-28 April 2023, Visual Impact from 3-5 May 2023, Interpack from 4-10 May 2023 and FESPA from 23-26 May 2023 highlighting its latest product offerings and industry-leading innovations.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First Limited said, “Being innovation-led, we have developed superior-quality and innovative films that fulfill the evolving needs of our clients. Participating in LabelExpo Mexico, Visual Impact, Interpack, and FESPA is of immense importance to us, as it enables us to engage with customers and industry experts in these regions. Our involvement in these events reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge and environment-friendly solutions to our customers.”

Cosmo Films will showcase its extensive range of speciality packaging, label, lamination, synthetic paper, promotional films and industrial films along with Cosmo Plastech (Rigid Containers) and Cosmo Sunshield (Window Films) for various applications in these exhibitions. During the exhibition, Cosmo Films’ team of professionals will be present to discuss personalized packaging alternatives and address inquiries from visitors and delegates. The company aims to leverage these exhibitions to foster new collaborations and partnerships, exchange industry knowledge, and gain a deeper understanding of customers’ requirements to deliver the most effective and innovative packaging solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Cosmo Films has emerged as a preferred partner for several leading brands across the globe.