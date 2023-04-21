Cosmo First joins hand with Indian Army to ‘Go Green’ – plants 10,000 trees

New Delhi, 21st April 2023: As a part of Earth Day celebrations, Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Limited, planted 10,000 trees at the AAHWAN Centre, Delhi Cantonment. Mrs. Archana Pande, President AWWA, join hands with Cosmo Foundation in their efforts to build a better and more sustainable future. This year’s Earth Day theme “Invest in Our Planet” calls for collaborative action for a better and safer tomorrow.

As per the World Weather Attribution, climate change has made heatwaves in India 30 times likelier due to the increase in average annual temperature. The urban environment, with temperatures often 2°C higher than in rural areas, exacerbates the situation, particularly in Indian cities. Cosmo Foundation’s tree planting drive as a part of its Go Green Initiative aims to mitigate these impacts of climate change, promote sustainability, and create a greener, healthier future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Archana Pande, President AWWA said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to environmentally responsible businesses like Cosmo First Limited for their unwavering commitment to sustainability. This massive tree plantation drive will not only heal the lungs of the city but will set a precedent for other businesses. These efforts towards preserving the greenery of Delhi will undoubtedly have a positive impact on local communities.”

The tree plantation drive at the AAHWAN Centre is being carried out using the Miyawaki technique, a pioneering method for restoring forestry cover in urban spaces. This technique allows for faster growth and denser plantation, creating a thriving green cover. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area to lessen maintenance. Cosmo Foundation has already planted 55,000 saplings in Delhi, Gujarat & Maharashtra region. In addition to the tree plantation drives, the Foundation has also invested approximately INR 1.12 Cr in providing clean and accessible water to communities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. These efforts have directly benefited over 15,000 beneficiaries, positively impacting their lives by ensuring access to safe drinking water. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability and community welfare, Cosmo Foundation continues to make a meaningful difference in creating a sustainable future for communities across India.

On this occasion, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation said, “Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to work together towards a sustainable future for our planet and its inhabitants. Cosmo Foundation is proud to lead the way in promoting sustainability through Cosmo Go Green Initiative and creating a healthier world. With the help of local communities, we aim to create a greener, healthier, and more sustainable planet for present and future generations.”