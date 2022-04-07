Cosmo Foundation distributed electric water kettles and served ready-to-eat food to patients in New Delhi

Health Checkups and awareness drive was organised for rural students in Vadodara and Aurangabad

New Delhi, 7th April, 2022:On World Health Day, Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Cosmo Films Ltd., distributed water kettles to 600 inpatients and served ready-to-eat meals to 2,000 in and outpatients at National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi. The event was organized with the support of ISKCON, New Delhi.

World Health Day is an international day marked on 7th April to raise awareness about health and promote healthy lifestyle for physical and mental well-being. An initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO), this year WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy.

Talking about the event, Ms. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation said, “At Cosmo Films, we strive to bring a healthy change in the society, and are committed to drive initiatives intended for sustainable and responsible growth of the nation. On world health day, our efforts are focussed towards becoming more efficient and strengthening access to nutritious meal for people in need.”

Cosmo Foundation also planned overall health and menstrual hygiene awareness, dental check-ups and eye check-up in rural primary and secondary schools of Vadodara and Aurangabad in collaboration with Govt. Primary Health Centres, Gram Panchayats, Trust hospitals and Young Indians, CII. A seminar on wellness and healing was also organised to echo the importance of good health in life. Awareness and registration of cancer patients to get benefits for the free treatment under PMNRF scheme of Govt India will be done today in villages of Aurangabad by local Primary health centre with the facilitation of Cosmo Foundation. 1000 students, teachers, community members will be benefitted across five villages of Karjan and Aurangabad.

“Through these initiatives, we also want reiterate the importance of overall health and wellness, especially amongst the students as they are our foundation of healthy tomorrow.” added Ms. Jaipuria.

A spokesperson from ISKCON Foundation, Delhi said, “We are happy to come forward in support of Cosmo Foundation, a brand that is constantly working towards creating a sustainable and healthy tomorrow. Such initiatives pivot narrative of mutual aim of helping people in need and creating a healthier difference in their lives.”

Cosmo Foundation is devoted to transforming the lives of people via its various efforts across education, health, and environmental initiatives. Through the various programs at Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing has been able to benefit 3.5 lac+ people and educate over 40,000+children.