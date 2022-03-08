Cosmo Foundation Extends a Helping Hand towards Acid Attack Survivors by Donating Laptops and Tablets

New Delhi, 8th March 2022: In an attempt to rehabilitate acid attack survivors, Cosmo Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Cosmo Films Ltd., is donating laptops and tablets to acid attack survivors and their children on this International Women’s Day. Cosmo Foundation partnered with Make Love not scars residential rehabilitation center for acid attack survivors.

Acid attacks are deplorable form violence against women. Acid attack survivors do live a life with acute pain, struggle, and social stigma. The psychological wounds of these women require a multi-faceted response to address illness, disability, and victimization. Their inclusion and life with dignity are of paramount importance and Cosmo Foundation is humbled to support the same on the eve of international Women’s Day.

“Despite many awareness campaigns and restrictions on the sale of acid across our country, the crime still persists. There is a dire need to address this and provide compensation for the victims of acid attacks. As an organization, it’s our small contribution to be a helping hand for them”, said Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation.

“On this international Women’s day this is a small step forward by Cosmo Foundation to facilitate empowerment of acid attack survivors by building digital skills”, she added

Since 2008, Cosmo Foundation is working tirelessly to be a helping hand for the society from various initiatives. It is also engaged to bridge the digital gap by imparting digital skills to rural children, youth, and to women in Gujarat and Maharashtra. After donating laptops and tablets, Cosmo Foundation will also be imparting digital skill-building and English speaking courses on the virtual platforms.