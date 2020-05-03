New Delhi: The entire world is affected by COVID-19. Government, non-profit groups, corporate houses and institutions from different walks of life have joined hands to respond to this pandemic. Cosmo Foundation, a philanthropic initiative of Cosmo Films has not left any stone unturned and started interventions since the day of the Janta Curfew in March.

The foundation committed Rs.50 lakhs to address the crisis by identifying community needs, partnered with committed organizations and made intensive efforts to reach the most vulnerable population from a diverse social strata and diverse localities.

Cosmo Foundation organized food for families of patients near AIIMS and various other hospitals for migrants and daily wage laborers in New Delhi. About 30,000 meals were served. Similarly, 5000 kgs of groceries was distributed to rickshaw pullers and laborers. This was organized by partnering with Smile India Foundation, Delhi Langar Seva Society, Annamitra Foundation, Vaish Samaj Sudhar Samiti, Earth Savior Foundation and the Delhi Police. As per the requirement and requests the foundation also supplied Grocery kits to Kishangarh and Navalgadh areas of Rajasthan.

Similarly, the foundation provided massive relief through food and education in the Aurangabad district, which is one of the worst affected districts in Maharashtra and Vadodara district, which is the second most affected district in Gujarat. Looking at the need, 2000 meals were served to daily wagers in MIDC area with the help of ISKCON, 1350 families were provided Grocery kits in Aurangabad city and Turkabad, Limbejalgav, Waluj and Shendra villages by partnering with Prayas Foundation. In Karjan block of Vadodara district 500 kgs of Grocery and 600 meals was distributed to daily wagers and migrants sheltered on Karjan highway. At both locations, masks and sanitizers provided for 450 corona warriors i.e police and front liners on ground.

Mrs. Yamini Kumar, Managing Trustee of Cosmo Foundation said, “These are unprecedented times and we have a larger humanitarian responsibility to address the needs of the less privileged and less fortunate sections of the society. We are partnering with prominent NGOs to provide much-needed help to the needy. We will continue to participate and collaborate in whatever way we could to overcome this COVID 19 pandemic and contribute to the wellbeing of our nation”

Education and learning is a distance dream for rural students in Lockdown. Cosmo Foundation has also started providing quality education on topics like computer education, English, life skills, arithmetic and native languages through online digital platforms and also teaching mobile operations for various purposes to students.

Looking at the need, a series of videos, stories and posters have been developed to educate the community on techniques of hand wash, importance of social distancing, ensuring health and hygiene to build immunity and correct use and disposal of Masks. These are circulated to the rural population through WhatsApp groups and social media.