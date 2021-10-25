Cosmo Speciality Chemicals– Textile division, develop 5th generation Silicone softener “LOTOSIL BHB” range

New Delhi: Cosmo Speciality Chemicals has developed a 5th generation Silicone softener” LOTOSIL BHB” range which can be applied to any substrate like Cotton, Polyester and blends, etc. These are hydrophobic and based on block silicone chemistry.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Anil Gaikwad, Business Head, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals said, “We thrive on creating unique goods, and to promote meaningful innovation for the textile industry, allowing us to bring new solutions to a wider audience at a faster speed.

“We have also developed Silicone softeners for a set of four products in LOTOSIL BHB” range which gives excellent inner softness with soft bouncy feel stable to shear force, high liquor TDS temperature, and variation in pH. It is a hydrophobic softener based on block silicon chemistry,” he added.

Silicone softeners increase the quality of textile materials, particularly their handling. The term “handle” refers to the mechanical behavior of fabrics that have been subjected to low pressures similar to those experienced during garment production and usage. It is critical in this day and age for everyone, from youngsters to the elderly, regardless of gender, to have a soft feel and be amazed by the lightness and bulkiness of materials. In this day and age, comfort is a requirement of society.

There are four set of products in this range: 1.LOTOSIL BHB1; 2.LOTOSIL BHB;3.LOTOSIL BHB2L; 4.LOTOSIL BHB2P

Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO of Cosmo Films Ltd said “At Cosmo, we pride ourselves on being specialized and niche in its offerings. Thus, innovation is comes as part of our DNA, driven by the consumer needs and backed by strong tech infrastructure”.

The basic feature of LOTOSIL BHB ranges include excellent inner softness coupled with surface smoothness, exhibits soft and bouncy handle, exhibits stability to shear forces, high liquor TDS and temperature, and variation in pH.

The substrate of this 5th generation Silicone softener can be overdyed without stripping after being finished with LOTOSIL BHB ranges, is easily miscible with water in all proportions, and is very effective on Knits and Woven. The product is also easily miscible with water in all proportions, suitable by exhaust and Pad application techniques apart from being compliant to GOTS.