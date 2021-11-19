Cosmo Specialty Chemicals Launches Hydrophilic Block Silicone Emulsions for The Textile Industry

New Delhi: Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd., has developed a hydrophilic block silicone emulsions that exhibits better softening properties because of their lower rotational free energy than C-O bonds as compared with any other traditional non-silicone softeners.

Non-toxic and eco-friendly, the agent is suitable for a wide range of applications while providing an outstanding effect in the textile industry. With remarkable lubricity and hydrophilicity, the innovative softener improves water absorbency and smoothness of the fabric along with improving the efficiency of cutting and sewing in. LYOSIL BHL can be used on cotton like knits, woven, terry towels, etc.

Talking about the new product, Mr. Anil Gaikwad, Business Head, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals said, “We are on a mission to keep bringing innovation to the world with our products to deliver new solutions. We do believe in being specialised and niche in our offerings. We have developed low-cost two sets of products (Lyosil BHL 1E, Lyosil BHL 3I) of Block Silicone Softener.Very few doses of application are required which imparts good absorbency, durable soft feel and non-yellowing etc.These are different than other products available in the market.”