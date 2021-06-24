Cosmoprof India To Be Held At Jio World Centre Mumbai On December 9-11, 2021

June 24, 2021, Hyderabad: Cosmoprof India, the event of the Cosmoprof network, dedicated to the beauty and cosmetics market, has been postponed to December 9-11, 2021. BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, organizers of the event, jointly decided to reschedule the second edition of Cosmoprof India to grant a safe experience to stakeholders and exhibitors.

The exhibition will be held in a new venue, Jio World Centre in Mumbai: a highly appreciated hub for conferences, festivals, and concerts, located in a curated ambience. The synergy between modern architecture and nature is highlighted by the top- level services offered by the structure. Cosmoprof India will be the first beauty trade show held in the hub, welcoming attendees in a safe and stimulating space.

“We are monitoring constantly the evolution of covid19 in India, and in accordance with local regulations we decided to postpone Cosmoprof India to December 2021. The exhibition will be the first occasion for brands, buyers, retailers, and wholesalers to meet again after a long time of travel restrictions and social distancing, and to discover how the domestic industry is reacting to new digital tools, revised distribution channels, and new consumers habits, – said Mr. Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere.

Speaking on the postponement of the 2nd edition of Cosmoprof India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The COVID-19 situation has presented a constantly challenging environment for exhibitions organisers and the beauty and cosmetic industry across the globe. Rescheduling the show to the end of the year at JIO World Centre, an optimal venue, will allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace. It will enable us to offer efficient, impressive, and state-of-the-art solutions for our stakeholder’s evolving requirements. Over the coming months, the increased availability of vaccines will also relax travel restrictions and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to offering an outstanding business experience that our stakeholders have always expected from the much reputed and celebrated Cosmoprof India.”

