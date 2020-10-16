Counter-Top Appliances by Häfele

The recreational experience of cooking your favourite delicacies is often spoiled due to all the time and effort spent in mundane pre-cooking activities. Hafele brings to you, an efficient range of smart counter-top appliances that can collectively assume responsibility for all menial kitchen chores that precede the actual cooking experience like chopping, grating, blending, grinding and mixing, while you relax and watch it happen. Ably complementing our comprehensive range of cooking appliances, Hafele’s smart preparation machines come in modern formats coupled with precise functions that will make your pre-cooking tasks a breeze.

INDIVIDUAL PRODUCT SNIPPETS

• Klara and Viola Kitchen Machines: Häfele’s Klara and Viola Kitchen Machines are in essence kitchen dynamos that successfully amalgamate functions of various countertop appliances like dough kneader, whisker, beater, chopper, grater, sausage maker, juicer, mixer and blender. This not only creates more space for you on your worktop but in the long run helps derive compounded value for the money spent by you. Your daily kitchen chores are nothing but a piece of cake for these versatile, multi-use machines by Hafele.

• Oktablend Vacuum Blender: The Oktablend Vacuum Blender laden with Vacuo Technology helps remove, with the push of a button, the air and oxygen responsible for the oxidation of food and the subsequent depletion of the micronutrients to enhance the shelf life and nutrient content of the blended food. With this technology, the nutrient level of your food is maintained and the food can be stored for a longer time when compared to traditional blending.

• Melange Professional Blender: Häfele’s high-speed Mélange Professional Blender is your perfect partner for power punched blending results. Thanks to its titanium coated blades which are tough and long-lasting and the strongest motor in the market, blending hard fruits and vegetables like coconuts, apples and apricots or grinding hard and dried Indian spices like dry turmeric, cumin, coriander seeds, and peppercorns takes no real effort. The fully digital machine also comes with a unique one-touch operation for Smoothies and Ice crushing. You can choose up to 30-speed levels for the perfect blending and grinding results.

• Magnus Cold Pressed Juicer: The Magnus Cold Pressed Juicer by Häfele is designed to work at a much slower pace as compared to your regular juicer. It is hence able to extract fruit and vegetable juices without applying heat, the absence of which helps retain the maximum number of nutrients, vitamins and enzymes, and prevents oxidation. The Magnus ensures that it extracts more than 80% of the juice from fruits and vegetables put into the juicer.

• Amber Electric Toaster Machine: The 2-Slot Amber Electric Toaster Machine comes with 7 adjustable browning levels and enables you to not only prepare fresh crisp toasts but also to reheat the ones prepared previously. You can also defrost the freezer-stored bread in the toaster. The two-slot electric toaster machine is available in two contemporary colours – Jade (matt grey) and Opal (metallic red).

• Dome and Queen Electric Kettles: The Dome and Queen Electric Kettles by Häfele not only looks impressive on your kitchen countertops but are also extremely quick and efficient. Both the models come with a temperature display slot for you to ensure that the water boils at the precise temperature as per your liking. Together with having a high capacity to heat water, these kettles come with removable limescale filters for easy cleaning. The Stainless-Steel body, inner water level markings, non-drip spout and sleek handle make the kettles extremely easy to use and durable.