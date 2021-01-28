Country wide Injuries Prevention Awareness Program to be held on Jan 29, 2021

The Association of Spinal Surgeons of India (ASSAI) is going to announce the launch of its country wide Injuries Prevention Awareness Program. To spread awareness about injuries and how to prevent them as well as educating people to improve the quality of life by preventing injuries.

The campaign launch to be attended by Dr. H S Chhabra, President – Association of Spine Surgeons of India, Immediate Past President – International Spine Cord Society, Medical Director and Chief of Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre; Dr Ajoy T Shetty , Secretary & Treasurer, ASSI; Dr Gautam Zaveri Joint secretary. ASSI; Dr Shankar Acharya President Elect, ASSI along with many ASSI office bearers, leading doctors and spine surgeons, members of the Delhi police and judiciary.

Programme: Injury Prevention Community Awareness Programme

Day and Date: Friday; January 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm

Join the event: Zoom ID: 826 2502 1726, Password: 525252