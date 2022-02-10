Course5 Intelligence appoints Four Independent Directors on its Board

x

Mumbai, February 11, 2022: Course5 Intelligence Limited (“Course5 Intelligence” or “the Company”), which focuses on helping organizations drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence (“AI”), advanced analytics and insights, has appointed three eminent independent directors to its board: Mr. Vikas Khemani, Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja and Mr. Simon Chadwick. They join Mr. Anupam G. Mittal who was appointed on April 20, 2021. The Board-level appointments are in line with good corporate governance practices.

Course5 Intelligence draws on the knowledge of the Board of Directors who bring in their experience in the areas of corporate governance, business strategy, and operational and financial capabilities, among others.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Ashwin Mittal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Course5 Intelligence, said, “We are pleased to welcome four distinguished personalities to Course5’s Board of Directors – Mr. Vikas Khemani, Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja, Mr. Simon Chadwick and Mr. Anupam G. Mittal. We believe that Course5 Intelligence will benefit greatly from their diverse experience, in-depth knowledge and proficiency. We believe that their expertise will be invaluable to the company as we embark on the next phase of growth in our journey.”

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Course5 Intelligence now has seven Directors on the Board, of whom one is an Executive Director, two are Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and four are Independent Directors including one woman Independent Director.

Mr. Vikas Khemani has, in the past, been associated with Edelweiss Securities Limited for over 16 years where he served as President – Institutional Equities. He has been part of the FICCI’s Capital Markets Committee since 2017. He was also a member of CII’s National Council on Corporate Governance for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja has been with Vinati Organics Limited for over 15 years and currently serves as their Managing Director and CEO. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Vinati has won the “Outstanding Woman Business Leader” award in Family Business Awards 2019 organized by The Economic Times and has also been listed among “40 under Forty” by The Economic Times in 2019.

Mr. Simon Chadwick is a Co-Managing Partner and fifty percent equity holder at Cambiar LLC since June 2004. Mr. Simon holds a Master’s degree in Arts from Exeter College, Oxford University. He has also completed the “Leading Change and Organisational Renewal” program from Harvard Business School. He has been recognized in Insight250 as an innovator by mTab in 2021 and was also recognized for his ‘distinguished service and leadership as Chair of the Board of Directors’ by Insights Association in 2017. He has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Marketing Science Institute and has received a certificate of appreciation from CASRO.

Mr. Anupam Mittal is the founder of People Group (Shaadi.com and Mauj) and is currently their CEO. He has been awarded the “Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur & Angel Investor” award by TiE Mumbai in 2020. He holds a degree in Business Affairs from Boston College.