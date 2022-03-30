Course5 Intelligence Gears for Industry 5.0

Mumbai, March 30, 2022: Course5 Intelligence Limited (“Course5 Intelligence”, “Course5” or “the Company”), which focuses on helping organizations drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence (“AI”), advanced analytics and insights, has hired Manish Srivastava as Senior Vice President to drive its analytics and Applied AI offerings for Industry 5.0.

The move is part of the Company’s aim to drive business impact to its global clients in manufacturing and supply chain in terms of revenue, margins, productivity and customer experience. The company will endeavour to drive greater human-AI collaboration in manufacturing and supply chain through analytics and applied AI using programmatic and solution approaches. Initial focus areas will include predictive assets maintenance, digital twins, connected workers, near-real-time campaign analytics, and supply chain analytics. The aim is to drive business value through a reduction in waste, improved labour productivity, increase in production throughput, increased supply chain visibility, reduction in energy consumption, and newer sources of revenue.

Manish brings to Course5 over two decades of experience. He led the Retail & CPG teams at TCS. While leading CPG Analytics (Applied Intelligence) for Accenture in the Southwest Region, he was instrumental in their go-to-market (GTM) activities and developing an analytics strategy and executing large engagements. Manish also served as a Business Unit Head at Mu Sigma, where he had P&L accountability and was responsible for managing customer relationships, sales and fulfilment of Programmatic Analytics, and establishing industry-leading operating models.

Manish holds a Bachelor of Science Honors in Mathematics from Delhi University and an M.B.A from the Institute of Management Technology in India.

At Course5 Intelligence, Manish will be focusing on solving business problems and delivering insights and value to clients across CPG/retail, hi-tech, life sciences industrial & automotive, and energy. We believe that he will drive the business forward across existing and new client discussions across these industries.

Ashwin Ramesh Mittal, Chairman, MD and CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said: “At Course5, we endeavour to use insights and applied AI to empower people rather than replace them. It’s the basic premise of Industry 5.0. Manish has extensive experience in bringing the benefits of intelligent technologies to people and corporations. I look forward to Manish’s know-how in leveraging AI to help our customers serve their customers better.” Manish Srivastava commented, “At Course5 I saw an executive leadership mindset of customer-centricity, openness to learning, and employee friendliness. I am elated to lead the Industry5 vertical and drive value to customers and growth for Course5.”

Course5 Intelligence’s growing focus on Industry 5.0 is in sync with the company’s long-standing vision to help their client organizations move into the 5th direction, the future.