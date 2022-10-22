Courtyard By Marriot Mahabaleshwar celebrating its first Anniversary

Mahabaleshwar, 22nd October’22: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar celebrates its first anniversary on 22nd October 2022 following an eventful year filled with exemplary service, noteworthy firsts, impactful partnerships, and a surge in its business operations.

The beautiful resort opened its doors to customers with 39 guestrooms with private balconies overlooking the lush green Sahyadri valleys. Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar in the past year has left effective footprints in creating a perfect blend of luxury and innovative guest experiences that delight at every step. The hotel successfully launched many Food & Beverage initiatives including sundowners at Quarter Deck – the open-to-sky poolside lounge, Saturday Brunch at their all-day dining at The Berry Library, and presenting a locally sourced and curated Maharashtrian Thali.

Situated atop the Lingmala Waterfalls, overlooking the Vienna River, Courtyard By Marriott Mahabaleshwar boasts of alluring dawns and dusks, a calm breeze at all times & vantage point offering stunning views.

The year ahead looks promising with the soon-to-be-launched 49 valley-facing villas that would allow its patrons to enliven the magic of Mahabaleshwar in the lap of nature with bespoke services and experiences that value the time they spend at the resort.

The hotel holds one of the largest event venues in the city giving an opportunity to host magnificent weddings, corporate offsite, and multiple family gatherings. Their dining venues also provide spaces to relax and are a great spot to transcend and unplug.