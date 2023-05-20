Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar Announces Three New Leadership Appointmen

Mahabaleshwar, May 2023: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar has announced several new appointments for heads of departments.

Deepraj Vijay Vanju has been appointed as the Food & Beverage Manager. He has a diverse range of experience spanning over 16 years in the hospitality industry. Deepraj will be in charge of leading and overseeing the food and beverage operations, including restaurants, lounges, events, and catering while upholding strict standards for customer satisfaction. In order to increase brand recognition for the hotel’s food and beverage division and boost revenue, Deepraj will be undertaking fruitful collaborations.

Deepraj completed his Master of Business Administration in Hospitality Management from the International School of Business Management, Lucerne, Switzerland. Part of the Marriott system, Deepraj has previously worked with hotels like St. Regis and Sheraton Grand Pune, which has helped him gain invaluable experience to master the nuances of the F&B vertical.

Commenting on his new appointment, Deepraj says, “I’m honored to be a part of this beautiful hotel with some of the most picturesque Food & Beverage outlets. I aim to contribute to its success and continue leveraging the esteemed reputation of Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar.”

Bharath Kumar Bohini has been hired as the Human Resources Manager, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience. He believes in the synergy of his team’s operations to improve employee performance and achieve organisational effectiveness and has a track record of managing operations successfully in situations that are incredibly competitive.

Bharath takes on the role of overseeing all aspects of human resources management and working closely with the management team to develop and implement strategies in HR that align with the hotel’s overall business objectives.

Another notable appointment is that of Bharati Kumari as the Housekeeping Manager. In her new role, she will oversee the overall upkeep and maintenance of the hotel to ensure the highest level of service. Bharti Kumari brings 8+ years of rich experience with her in hospitality from reputed brands like JW Marriott Mussorie, The St. Regis Mumbai, and The Four Seasons Mumbai.

Bharti has great command over housekeeping operations with her creative working style. She completed her hotel management degree from the International Institute of Hotel Management in Kolkata in 2015. In her last assignment with JW Marriott Mussorie, she was awarded the Pillar of the Department honor for her impeccable work ethic.

She loves cooking very much, and to channel her inner creativity, she also likes to read short stories and update herself with hospitality trends and hair styling.

All the new arrivals will support the group’s ambitious growth plans and lead the hotel’s business development goals to greater heights through strategic leadership.