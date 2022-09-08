Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar appoints Nikhil Jacob as the New Food and Beverage Manager

Mahabaleshwar, 08 September’22: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikhil Jacob as the new Food and Beverage manager. With over six years of experience in the hospitality industry, he will oversee the operations of all the Food and Beverage outlets, and in-room dining, maintaining the service quality, and smooth operations of the restaurants at the hotel and at the same time maintaining high standards of guest satisfaction.

Nikhil commenced his remarkable career journey at The St. Regis Mumbai in 2016. Making his way up the ranks as Team Leader, Assistant Manager F&B, and Restaurant Manager. His most recent role was Restaurant Manager at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts Bengaluru. He is customer-centric & performance-driven specializing in full-service hospitality operations.

Leading the F&B operations at Courtyard Mahabaleshwar, Nikhil will continue to provide guests with memorable experiences across the F&B venues and launch Cloud Café to further strengthen the food and beverage offerings of the hotel.