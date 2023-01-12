Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar introduces villas and garden rooms for an elevated experience for guests visiting Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar, 12 Jan’23: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar has launched additional inventory to their existing portfolio with the introduction of pool villas and rooms with private gardens, offering premium categories with elevated privacy and experience to their patrons.

Mahabaleshwar has been a favorite holiday destination in Maharashtra and with the rise in tourism, the hotel has seen a tremendous demand from travelers for longer stays to experience the joy of reconnecting over travel, together.

The hotel with its new rooms, extends an inimitable staycation experience in the lap of nature as it is surrounded by the luscious green Sahyadri mountains and with private sit-out spaces in all their rooms.

The Pool villas are 01-bedroom villas spread over 450 sq. ft. of indoor space along with a private pool and patio and with uninterruptible valley views while the garden rooms are 350 sq. ft. with additional garden/patio access to all its rooms. Each room is contemporarily designed with upscale amenities, bathtub, minibar, smart TV with Chromecast facility and wi-fi providing comfort and functionality for each stay.

Speaking on the launch, Siddharth Sathe, Hotel Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar said, “The festive season this year was very special for the hotel team as we opened our villas and garden rooms. We are elated to welcome our guests to this picture-perfect paradise with panoramic views that ensures our guests are getting the much deserved break away from the city in our energizing spaces. Created in a timeless classic style, the rooms are replete with natural lighting and beautiful landscaped green spaces for a calm and rejuvenating stay experience.”