Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan invites you and your furry friends for a pawfect afternoon of Let Your Pets Out

Pune, August 2022: If you are a pet parent you would’ve gone through the dilemma of having to go on a vacation and leaving your furry baby behind or not go at all. This weekend Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan is organising a pet friendly event ‘Let Your Pets Out’ to give you a peek into all the perks they offer for you and your furry babies so that you can enjoy both, your staycation as well as the company of your furry ones.

Petcation and Pawfect brunch will be hosted by Ms. Jyotiee Balani, Food Writer and Wine Enthusiast and Mr. Amit Kumar, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan as they will guide you and your furry family for a pawfect afternoon- full of fun activities and delicious meals. There is also a specially curated menu for the pets. Right from fish treats to chonky chicken treats and more along with yummy desserts; they have got it all for your furry family. After all, they should have a gala time too.

“At Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan, our doors and our services are open to your furry babies as well so that when you decide to take your next staycation your pets get a pet-cation too. There is a growing need for hotels to become pet friendly and it’s only fair that we cater to the market and let you and your pets have the best time together. ‘Let your Pets Out’ is the perfect opportunity to take you through all that we have to offer for your staycation and pet-cation”, says Mr Amit Kumar, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan.

Turn this weekend into a pawfect, one full of fun activities and yummy treats for your furry family. And the next time you decide to have a little getaway with your furry babies make sure to check out Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan as you can indulge in rejuvenating spa massages, specially curated meals by the Chef and make it a perfect pawfect outing.