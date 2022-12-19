Couture Runway Week Season 5 Bollywood Actress Ishita Dutta Walked as showstopper

Couture Runway Week is India’s next biggest fashion trade event held, where in its 5th season at Welcomhotel by ITC, Dwarka, New Delhi Show attractions were Bollywood Actress Ishita dutta her newly released film Drishyam 2 Walked as showstopper for The Front Row by Seema Kashyap and made the evening more glamorous.

CRW is India’s finest fashion trade event which gives young designers a platform to showcase their collections on the global fashion stage. It showcased collections from over 50 New Gen and Next Gen designers.

“Every big designer is small someday, and those who have started today will be huge someday. It gives us a lot of pleasure to bring up the young dynamic designers who showcase their talent at the CRW platform every season. My team makes a genuine effort to generate some real business for these designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to support brands to build networks and expand the business. The event was attended by bloggers, investors, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts,” said Aarti Tiwari, CRW Managing director.

Couture Runway Week invited designers from across India for two days of fashion shows. Varija Bajaj was the event’s Grand finale designer who showcased her collection Office and you along with various upcoming designers. Designer Seema Kashyap, who showcased her cocktail collection, the stunning Ishita Dutta of Drishyam 2 fame, brought the curtains down for her brand, The Front Row. Also, designer Saunderya Malhotra’s Label and colors Rainbow represented the women of today. It was full of beautiful rainbow colors with many fitted silhouettes and plunging necklines. It comprised everything a woman of the times desires. Gandhian Fab by Amin Farista with showstopper Lawyer and Super Model Nisha Yadav,

The event also featured a business-to-business marketplace which permitted featured designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to help brands to build networks and expand distribution.

Designer Abira by Beena showcased a beautiful sari collection, ChicTog Designer Kirti presented a collection inspired by cultures and traditions worldwide and blended them with modern art. Fashion Club by Neha and VinishaRao Couture also showcased their styles.

Silai by Bharti Mittal with show opener Nisha Yadav and Showstopper Saumya Bhandari of splitsville fame, Being Beautiful Look by Neharika Sharma, followed by Russian designer Tanya Dayal, Beautiful wedding collection by Tehhzeeb Couture show opened and closed by top influencers, Vastram Design Studio, Sara Miraaz Khan, Alice 18, Salvaged who made amazing collection by used sarees,Tanisa,Tricha by Richa Sachdeva,Tanisa by Tanya Sharma, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education by Dr. Kapil Kishor, New Gen designers ShahidAfridi, Ritu,Alisha, designer Gaurav Gupta,Saikat Sunny Couture, an emerging designer, KhushbooSahu , Karamusha Blessings by Monika Redhu, Mohd. Javed along with A. Matin Pasha, Sumaya, Kaunis Couture by Neha&Hansi, IraniMitra, Shubhvastra by Vidya and komala, Lakshmi Chhanya from North East, SalilKapoor who showcased kid’s collection, Vastra Chowk. The day 1 finale was done by designer Ravi Rajoria.

Pic Credit: praveen bizzcomsolutions