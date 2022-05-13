Covestro changes brand name of 3D printing materials filaments, pellets and powders to Addigy®

Two brands for 3D printing materials: Addigy® and Somos®

3D printing thermoplastics commercialized under Arnite®, Arnitel®, Arnilene®, Novamid® and EcoPaXX® will change to Addigy®.

Somos® remains unchanged as the brand for Covestro’s photopolymers for stereolithography and DLP/LCD.

Covestro, a leading materials company, is simplifying the brand structure of its 3D printing materials offering. From June 1st onward, 3D printing thermoplastics materials commercialized under brand names of Arnilene®, Arnite®, Arnitel®, EcoPaXX® and Novamid® will be sold under product brand name Addigy®, the trademark that Covestro already was using for certain 3D printing materials. While the product name may change, products itself remain the same.

At RAPID+TCT tradefair

The renamed thermoplastic materials for the three 3D printing technologies will be featured at RAPID+TCT tradefair from 17-19 May 2022 in Detroit, Michigan (booth #2301), alongside the company’s Somos® resins for stereolithography and DLP/LCD. On booth #2301, Covestro will showcase a broad range of prototyping and end-use applications across many vertical markets. The company will also present at the RAPID Conference about how manufacturers who want to 3D print end-use parts need to select relevant test metrics to be sure the application will function properly in the end-use application, including throughout the complete product lifetime.

Phase out of the old thermoplastics brand names will be completed by May 30, 2022.

Arnilene®, Arnite®, Arnitel®, EcoPaXX® and Novamid® are registered trademarks of DSM.