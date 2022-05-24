Covestro India Supports The Ankleshwar Community During The Pandemic

As part of its holistic dedication to its corporate social responsibility, Covestro India committed itself to the support of the local community in Ankleshwar. The support was part of its COVID relief initiatives and undertaken in cooperation with the Ankleshwar Industrial Development Society- a Gujarat-based NGO working towards sustainable development in the fields of education and healthcare.

This COVID relief project was focused on the Jayaben Modi Hospital and encompassed support to its healthcare staff in the continued battle against the pandemic. Covestro supported the hospital through medical aid and infrastructure.

Bavanji Vekariya, Site Head – Ankleshwar, Covestro (India), commented on the CSR project in Ankleshwar, “The second and third waves of the coronavirus pandemic in India had overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of our country and led to a severe shortage of critical medical equipment. As part of our corporate social responsibility efforts, we at Covestro have tried to support the relief and medical efforts by aiding and supporting the Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar. We are grateful to the healthcare community in Ankleshwar for their continued efforts in these challenging times, and feel humbled to be able to contribute in any way possible.”

The Covestro site in Ankleshwar began operations in 2011 and covers an area of approximately 17,500 square metres.