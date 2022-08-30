Covestro receives ISCC PLUS certification for its Map Ta Phut production site in Thailand

Polycarbonate plastics and films with reduced carbon footprint

The Map Ta Phut site of Covestro in Thailand recently received ISCC PLUS certification, an internationally recognized system for biomass and bioenergy sustainability certification. This means the company can now offer its customers in the ASEAN region large volumes of the high-performance plastic polycarbonate, including compounds and polycarbonate films, produced with alternative raw materials in the same good quality as their fossil-based counterparts.

“We are very pleased that Map Ta Phut is another major Covestro production site to be certified according to ISCC PLUS,” says Timo Slawinski, Managing Director and Head of the site. “With this, we are continuing to drive forward the replacement of fossil raw materials with alternative precursors.” The company received its first shipment of the mass-balanced raw materials phenol and acetone from an Asian supplier in August, producing its first batch of biocircular ISCC PLUS-certified polycarbonate in Map Ta Phut very recently.

The certificate enables Covestro to supply a wide range of mass-balanced products such as Makrolon® RE plastics and Makrofol® films at the cross-segment site, which have a significantly lower carbon footprint than fossil-based products. The first-mentioned plastics are part of the CQ family of circular intelligent solutions from Covestro. With the new CQ concept, the company is highlighting the alternative raw material base in its products, giving a clear indication to customers looking for such products.

In the mass balance approach, for example, bio-based or recycled raw materials are fed in at an early stage of raw material extraction and mathematically assigned to the finished products. This saves fossil raw materials and reduces CO2 emissions, while the quality of the mass-balanced products remains identical compared to purely fossil-based ones. With the drop-in solution, customers can continue to use their proven formulations, equipment, processes and specifications. At the same time, Covestro supports them in meeting their sustainability goals.

In addition to Map Ta Phut, Covestro’s sites in Shanghai, Changhua, Leverkusen, Dormagen, Krefeld-Uerdingen, Antwerp and Filago have already been certified to the ISCC PLUS standard.