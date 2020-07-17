COVID-19 stays in Body for 9 days & Prevention is the best cure for it

COVID-19 stays in the body for 9 days and, prevention is the answer. While everyone is taking precautions we need to question ourselves “So what” said Dr. K. K. Aggarwal, Former President, Indian Medical Association in the 10th Meeting of Managing Committee (MCM) of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. K. K. Aggarwal while deliberating about the various facts related to COVID-19, said that we need to understand the word “So what” which will help to remove the fear of this virus. COVID-19 stays in the body for only 9 days. By the time, one gets diagnosed with COVID; it’s the 7th day and, one needs to struggle for some days to remove it from the body. After 9 days, one is in the post-COVID phase of life. It doesn’t get transmitted between children to children and, if any child has COVID, after 3-4 days the symptoms disappear.

Dr. K. K. Aggarwal mentioned that our death mortality rate is less than the active cases. People are having deaths as they get tested late or, they miss the symptom of pneumonia that happens between the 3rd-5th day that causes seriousness. So, timely diagnoses are essential for COVID.

He further informed that people with loss of taste or smell, stomach aches, eye infection, fever, and other minor diseases are prone to mild COVID that can be cured with medications. He said that we don’t need to get scared in moving outside but, we need to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sit in different directions. We need to have proper ventilation in the rooms and washrooms in our offices. An Air purifier with 10 exchanges per hour and a microfilter can help in preventing COVID-19 transmission.

For the organization, Dr. K. K. Aggarwal recommended doing pool testing that will easily help to diagnose if a person among the group of people has COVID-19. This has been performed by various countries around the world. For public dealing, it’s essential to wear an N-95 mask, sanitize one properly; and don’t have an eye to eye contact.

Dr. K. K. Aggarwal said that people who are old, they shouldn’t do face-to-face meetings. They should take their medications for BP and other medicines and use blood thinners, as prescribed by their physicians. He suggested simple exercises for strengthening lungs that include blowing balloons, blowing bubbles in water via a straw, and many more. One should maintain a high protein diet by eating all 7 colored vegetables.

Dr. D K Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his presidential address graced the presence of Dr. K. K. Aggarwal and lauded his contribution towards India’s medical sciences. He further deliberated about the fear of COVID-19 in the lives of people and the lack of knowledge about it. He raised questions regarding the precautions to be taken, how to respond to COVID-19, and remove our fear. He further talked about diligent social work and contributions to the PM CARES Fund by various members towards supporting the government and nation in mitigating COVID-19.

Other senior members who interacted with Dr. K. K. Aggarwal from the senior management were Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber; Mr. Binay Kumar, Former President, PHD Chamber; Mr. R K Samany Former President, PHD Chamber; Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Managing Committee Member, PHD Chamber; Mr. Lalit Khaitan, Chairman, Economic Affair Committee, PHD Chamber; Mr. Sanjay Bhatia Former President, PHD Chamber; Mr. Gopal Jiwarajka, Former President, PHD Chamber; Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Managing Committee Member, PHD Chamber; Ms. Swati Mittal, Managing Committee Member, PHD Chamber, and others. The session witnessed the presence of other senior leaders and members of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.