COWE to inaugurate women entrepreneurs centric Incubation Centre on 16th August

COWE aims to turn 150 rural women into food entrepreneurs through a Cookery Contest, “PAU”SHE”TIK a contest with unique purpose

Hyderabad, August 14, 2022… Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), the homegrown national body of women entrepreneurs is embarked on a unique initiative to reach out and spot talented rural women with entrepreneurial aspirations through a purpose-driven Contest “PAU”SHE”TIK Cooking competition”, “Mera Swad Mera Swaasth”

It aims to turn 150 rural women into food entrepreneurs through a cookery contest.

Announcing the Cookery Contest COWE informed us they are opening their first Incubation center at Borabanda in the city on 16th August in partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India(SIDBI) . It can accommodate 150 women. Already 30 women are boarded.

The theme of the contest is Paushetik Vegetarian. All the participants have to bring vegetarian-based cooked items cooked at home and displayed them at the contest arena. COWE is inviting all enterprising women to showcase their culinary skills.

It is aimed not just to test culinary skills, but to spot entrepreneurial talent among rural women and nurture their future entrepreneurial aspirations. It is a contest with a unique purpose. COWE aims to turn 150 rural women into food entrepreneurs

It is a two Telugu states wide contest. The first phase of the competition is completed across centers in Andhra Pradesh. Between August and October, the contest will be held across Telangana at Karimnagar on 17th August, Warangal on 29th August, Nizamabad on 8th September, and Mahabubnagar on 22nd September. The finals will be held on 16th October in Hyderabad. Anyone can participate. There is a nominal registration fee of Rs 200/-. All the participants will be given Prizes, Aprons, and Certificates

Those interested may seek more details on 98666689119Neeraja) or 9100937265(Vani).

It is organized by COWE, in association with Hands in Hospitality Chef’s Association.

It is not just merely to test culinary skills and reward them but it is a well thought over initiative to entrepreneurial aspirations of rural women, spot talent, recognize, nurture, handhold and launch them as entrepreneurs informed Ms. Sandhya Reddy of COWE

100 to 150 women are expected to participate in each center. About 500 women are expected to participate in the contest. 35% of these women will be converted into women entrepreneurs.

COWE and HIHCA will train and handhold the selected candidates in becoming entrepreneurs.

COWE is a body of women entrepreneurs with a pledge to support and empower women to become entrepreneurs in a democratic organization of women, by women, and for women. It was established in the year 2004 and spread across India. It is a name to reckon with in space.

COWE has grown by leaps and bounds imprinting its presence in 11 states of India.