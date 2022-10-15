COWE’s “PAU”SHE”TIK Cooking competition” finals to be held in the city tomorrow

Hyderabad, October 15, 2022…-The finals of the unique Cooking Contest called “PAU”SHE”TIK Cooking competition” will be held in the city on Sunday at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition at DD Colony, Vidyanagar in Hyderabad.

It is a two-month-long contest. The preliminary rounds of the competitions were held in four cities each of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Three toppers and five consolation prize winners of each city are selected to compete in the finals. On the whole, about 75 women winners of the preliminary rounds from various cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will vie for top honours.

It will have a workshop for the participants in the morning and afternoon. They have a live kitchen where they cook their food. The top winners will be given away prizes in a separate awards function to be held at Tourism Plaza on Monday.

It is a unique Cookery Contest with the purpose to spot rural women with entrepreneurial aspirations. The route chosen was a cookery contest. Through these contests, COWE and its partners tried to spot talent in rural women with entrepreneurial aspirations and subsequently, COWE will put in efforts to turn those rural women into food entrepreneurs.

The Hyderabad-based, home-grown national body of women entrepreneurs, the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) aims to turn 150 rural women into food entrepreneurs through their novel initiative called “PAU”SHE”TIK Cooking competition”, titled “Mera Swad Mera Swaasth”.

The contest is an initiative of COWE and the Hands in Hospitality Chef’s Association.

About 500 rural women participated in these contests. 35% of these women will be converted into women entrepreneurs, COWE informed.