‘Cozi Cars- Grooming with Water Smart Technology at your Doorstep’

New Delhi – Cozi Cars, a unique eco- friendly concept developed by LIV INDIA GROUP is a combination of a highly skilled professional with Water Smart Technology, which rejuvenates your car, enhances its interior details and makes your service experience “Convenient, Fast and Affordable”. Cozi Cars is an exclusive chain of Smart Car Salon Services operating in both Doorstep and Stationed Detailing Showrooms.

Cozi Cars presently serving in more than 12 cities including having a presence in cities like New Delhi, Ludhiana, Jammu, Varanasi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Solan, Jamshedpur.Cozi Cars operates on a franchise model and investment for franchise range between INR 10- 20 lacs and claims ROI more than 92%. The company is planning to expand its reach across India and looking to open 45 stores in 1 year. Metropolitan cities would be the first target including Delhi NCR. Projecting exceptional potential in the automobile industry in Delhi, Cozi Cars is looking for some good franchises project.

Cozi Carsis a unique mechanized car cleaning concept where cars are getting pampered by the latest type of equipment including Spray extraction machines, high powered vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners and so on. The technology saves more than 95% of water than the conventional car wash and for internal cleaning;Cozi Car Wash adopts water smart techniques, thus saves lots of water which makes it Eco-friendly as well. They make use of as little as only four bottles of water to clean the cars by using steam cleaning options there by trying to help in water conservation.

According to Mr Jasmeet Singh, Founder of Cozi Cars (Liv India Group), “Cozi Cars is 100% eco-friendly solution provider as we believe in nature-friendly cleaning and detailing process. All the products we use are certified green product and have a good reputation in the global automobile industry. Cozi Cars vans serve as a complete service station visiting a client at their place. We go to our customer’s doorstep and make their Cars Shiny, Sparkling and Clean”.

The World is changing very fast expecting everybody around not only to be smart but to be “Water Smart”. They are looking forward to establishing a statewide chain of Water Smart Technology Salon for washing of cars.