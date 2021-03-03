CP Communications Expands Marketing Efforts With Local Partnership

St. Petersburg, FL (March 3, 2021) – CP Communications, a leading provider of live event broadcast production solutions, and Red House Streaming, a CP Communications subsidiary offering broadcast-quality streaming services, are proud to announce their partnership with Sarina Fazan Media and Sky Strategic Marketing for local marketing and public relations services.

Dimension PR will continue to serve as CP Communications’ global PR firm for the broadcast and professional AV markets, and collaborate with the Sky Strategic Marketing team on Red House Streaming initiatives.

As part of the new local marketing alliance, the Red House Streaming studios in St. Petersburg will be the home to “On The Record With Sarina Fazan,” a weekly live streamed podcast hosted by four-time Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and producer Sarina Fazan. Fazan also will serve as a spokesperson for CP Communications.

Kurt Heitmann, the CEO of CP Communications, said, “We created Red House Streaming as a solution for the increasing demand for digital production, and we’ve been working to introduce the service to our local area. With Sarina’s reputation in the Tampa Bay market, partnering with her and the team at Sky Strategic Marketing just makes sense.”

Lowell Beckner, General Manager of CP Communications and Red House Streaming, who first met Fazan in 2013 when she was an anchor/reporter at Tampa’s WFTS-TV, introduced the idea of this marketing and public relations partnership. He said, “Sarina’s professionalism, love of storytelling, and passion for broadcasting make her the ideal spokesperson.”

Fazan is recognized nationally for landing exclusive interviews with controversial newsmakers and covering high-profile cases, including Julie Schnecker, Sabrina Aisenberg, Terry Schiavo, Keith Stansell, and Debra Lafave. As on-air contributor and producer for Investigation Discovery’s “Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up,” she offers insight into the ongoing drama that has captured international attention. After leaving the anchor desk in 2019, Red House Streaming provides her with an opportunity to return to the studio setting she loves.

Fazan said, “With a background in television news, I know how much time and talent it takes to produce a broadcast-quality production. I am so thrilled to partner with CP Communications and Red House Streaming, and I’m honored that my podcast has found a new home at their studios.”

In business for more than three decades, CP Communications has earned the reputation as the leader for live event production solutions, serving clients ranging from major broadcasters, sports leagues, and sports teams to event and production companies. Now with Red House Streaming, they are innovating digital media, offering affordable, broadcast-quality streaming from virtually anywhere to every device.

Red House Streaming provides turnkey IP production solutions for digital content creators like Fazan, with professional equipment, cameras, and products, including their RHS CamSTREAM platform, to broadcast-quality video from any location. The network operations center at Red House Streaming is staffed with technicians to manage all production and content delivery tasks. Their St. Petersburg facility also houses two adjacent 600-square-foot studios, with virtual sets offering green screen technology to create any type of environment for their videos. 5,000 square feet of additional open space is available for larger shoots or events, including sports and news broadcasting, virtual live events, and even medical applications.

Fazan depends on the technical team at Red House Streaming for production and live streaming services. Streamed live at 12 PM ET every Wednesday, “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” highlights a variety of trending topics that resonate with listeners in Tampa Bay and across the nation and streaming opens the podcast to an even broader audience. Viewers can watch the weekly live stream on both Fazan’s and Red House Streaming’s YouTube and Facebook channels, or listen wherever podcasts are found (Libsyn, Spotify, Apple, Google, and iHeart Radio).

After more than two decades in the newsroom, Fazan launched her company, Sarina Fazan Media, in 2020 and turned to the team at Sky Strategic Marketing, which was founded in 2011 by Lead Strategist Tanya Cielo, to collaborate. With Fazan’s journalistic background and Sky Strategic Marketing’s love for marketing, together they help clients like CP Communications tell their stories and increase their marketing footprint.

Cielo said, “CP Communications is such a leader in the live event broadcast space, and we are excited to be part of the company’s next chapter with the introduction of Red House Streaming.”