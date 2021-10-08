CPAI opens new Investor Care Centre to educate over 5 lakh in the financial ecosystem

08th October 2021, Delhi – Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), an apex trade association of commodity market participants and intermediaries, opened an Investor Care Centre on 07th October 2021 at Connaught Place, New Delhi, to create a thriving ecosystem in the financial segment.

The new office was inaugurated in the presence of Shri. Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, Govt. of India, Shri. Anand Mohan Bajaj, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India and CEO and MD of exchanges.

“At CPAI, our endeavor has always been to help develop a robust commodity derivative business in India and ensure its smooth integration with the spot market. “This new office and Investor Care Centre is a testimony to this commitment,” CPAI President Narinder Wadhwa said. “We hope to educate over 5 lakh people through this centre by 2025 in the nuances of the commodity derivate market.”

Through this initiative, CPAI aims to engage with more National Policy of Promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to encourage their participation in the market, as well as other stakeholders in the commodity supply chain and corporate and retail participants.

CPAI believes that the commodity derivative market will play a very crucial role in India’s journey to realizing its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy. The country is already a commodity hub and it becomes all the more an imperative for CPAI to educate people about the various aspects of hedging in this market.

In this journey of disseminating knowledge on the commodities market, CPAI will also collaborate with multiple stakeholders including stock exchanges, regulators & MoF.

About CPAI

Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) is the registered all India association of all the national commodity exchanges and comprising commodities participants of recognized Commodity Exchanges like MCX, NCDEX, NSE, BSE, ICEX, MSEI as also other commodity market participants in the value chain operating across the country.

CPAI’s mission is to work for a transparent, efficient, safe & vibrant commodity derivatives market and creating world-class infrastructure for commodity spot markets. CPAI has a vision of the Indian Commodities Market making an impact & influencing the world commodity market along with providing an efficient platform to consumers, producers, traders and the industry.