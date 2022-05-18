Craftopia Season – 5 An Artsy Summer Camp for Kids 25th May– 4th June 2022

(New Delhi, May 18, 2022) – The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) presents Craftopia Season 5: An Artsy Summer Camp for Kids. This summer, KNMA will offer its popular art classes back again after a two year pandemic induced hiatus.

This year the camp will be in person, however all health and safety precautions and protocols are in place.

The programme is open to children ages 6 years and up and will focus on the nine Rasas and creating fantastic crafts from them.

Rasa is in everything, or better yet, everything has Rasa. Navarasa means Nava means nine, Rasa means emotional state or emotions. The nine emotions are Shringara (love/beauty), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (heroism/courage), Bhayanaka (terror/fear), Bibhatsya (disgust), Adbutha (surprise/wonder) and Shantha (peace or tranquillity). The Navarasa’s as described in ancient Indian aesthetic philosophy can be seen as being indicative of prime human emotions. Each Rasa is a repository of energy drawn from our Prana (life force). By unlocking this powerful energy and then mastering it, we can effectively achieve emotional balance, and also use this energy to realize our true potential. 9 rasas are seen as the essence of all of our emotions.

Registration Link: https://linktr.ee/knmaindia

Time: 11 a.m.

Age: 6+ years

Venue: Saket/ Noida

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.