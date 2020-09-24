Craving Doesn’t Have to Wait for a Slot Anymore!

Netizens in the city should prepare themselves for a fresh service to set their taste buds on fire! India’s fastest growing hospitality chain Talli Station has announced the launching of a new venture called Fresh1.in on 21st September. Currently, the service is limited within West Delhi and is soon to service almost all the zones of Delhi/NCR.

Fresh1.in mingles the appealing taste of flavour with an amazing delivery speed in just 120 minutes. Catering to a wide variety of services, the venture is taking orders on its website and is going to launch its app real soon. The menu comprises not only meat and ready to cook products but vegan, veg and also cocktail mixtures. Apart from providing its patrons a good time in this situation, it is indeed noteworthy how Fresh1 has been able to bring up some new outlook in its menu.

Quoting on the launch the founders of Fresh1.in; Tarun Talwar and Ricky Sethi who have been in the Food and Hospitality Industry for more than 15 years have left no stones unturned in coming up with the best online door to door service to provide a more amazing experience.

Pankaj Tanwar; one of the partners of Fresh1 quotes on the launch, “It’s indeed a moment of joy for us and keeping in view of the IPL celebration going on we have planned to add on some extra moments of celebration by taking off today. We look forward to delivering the best of services and creating a mark amongst the crowd.”

Ricky Sethi expresses,” Fresh Food is only the Mood Immunity Booster. Keeping in mind the current situation we have resorted to providing our customers with fresh products thereby helping in increasing the immunity. Along with a wide range of menu; we have taken care of the nutritious value of our items

With similar ventures coming up in the city, Fresh1 surely seems to stand out in the crowd with their some of the distinctive and new approaches towards their menu and services altogether.