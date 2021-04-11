Cravings No More: JustMyRoots is Delivering Punjabi Mithaai Directly to Your Doorstep this Baisakhi

11th April, 2021: If there is anything this pandemic has taught all of us, it is the importance of community. And what better way to celebrate community than the Punjabi festival of Baisakhi!!!

An exhilarating celebration full of lively beats, passionate dancing, and plates of mouthwatering food, Baisakhi is the time for people to come together and create memories. But this year when social distancing has become the new normal, is there still something that keeps the Punjabi heart beating?

Well, you guessed it – Mithaai!!!

And if you have a sweet tooth, it is the season of joy for you. This Baisakhi, you can enjoy your favourite Mithaai from Amritsar’s famous Kanha Sweets courtsey JustMyRoots. From Patisa, Karachi Halwa, Panjiri, Kaju Barfi to Besan Ladoo, Chandrakala, Amriti, Milk Cake or Milk Barfi, you name it and they will bring it to you. Directly to your doorstep!!!

With just a click, you can treat yourself and your loved ones with this delicious Baisakhi gift. So no more delays, no more panic about the pandemic. Order Amritsari Mithaai from your sofa.

Link to order – https://justmyroots.com/home/shop-by-cuisine/baisakhi-special-2021.

Note: They also have an app ‘JustMyRoots‘ from where orders can be placed.

Speaking on the partnership with the restaurant for Baisakhi, Samiran Sengupta, Founder and CEO, JustMyRoots says “This Baisakhi, all we want is to make this festival much more special and exciting than before for our customers to relish their favorite desserts from the comfort of their homes. That’s why we have signed up with the famous restaurant for the best 10 sweet dishes to ensure the festival quality remains intact.”