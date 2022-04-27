Crayon Motors announces Roadside Assistance for all its EV Vehicles across the country

Mumbai, April 2022: Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of e-mobility (2 wheelers), has announced the introduction of countrywide road assistance for the entire Crayon Electric Vehicles lineup. To do this, the organization has partnered with Global Assure, a provider of health, wellness, and travel service. To promote electric mobility, the company shall be providing this service to all vehicles dispatched from their plant 10th March onwards. Other Crayon users can purchase this RSA at a nominal cost from their nearest Crayon dealer.

This move by Crayon Motors will provide EV owners peace of mind that they will get the help they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The association will provide phone breakdown support, spare key arrangements, tyre changes, ambulance assistance, message relay to friends and family, towing in the event of a breakdown, and so on. The customers can simply contact the toll-free number to avail this service.

Mayank Jain, Co-Founder and Director of Crayon Motors, commented on the company’s plans, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Global Assure and extend the roadside support services. As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful & seamless EV adoption, such as service, support network, and roadside assistance network, among other things. Crayon Motors is establishing EV-specific RSA by utilising its current network. Our objective has always been to provide an extraordinary level of service so that every client is taken care of both before and after they purchase a vehicle. “Crayon Motors is a premium EV two wheeler brand, and Global Assure is happy to be chosen as their partner for RSA to serve their customers. Global Assure has a wide range of network, alarm centre and toll free number to cater to their customer on pan India basis to provide seamless service. Further, Global Assure is committed to make e-Mobility mission a success.” Looking forward to a great partnership with Crayon Motors in India-Rohit Gupta-Head-Strategic Alliances, Global Assure.

Crayon Motors scooters are sold at over 100+ touch points across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat among others. With scooters starting INR 54,000 onwards, some of Crayon’s successful offerings are the low-speed Envy and Snow+ Scooters. To use the RSA services, dealers/customers must register their vehicles with the brand as soon as they purchase them.