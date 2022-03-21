Crayon Motors launches its low-speed premium Electric Scooter Envy with a large boot space, keyless start, and reverse assist

Mumbai, 21st March 2022: After the successful launch of Snow+ Electric Scooter in the Indian Markets, Crayon Motors, an Indian manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, strengthens its product line-up, announces its second low-speed, premium Electric scooter – Envy in the Indian markets. Big, bold, and beautiful, Envy is the answer to the premium budget needs of today’s India. The scooter comes with a spacious boot space and a unique keyless start.

The electric scooter is starts at Rs. 64,000/- and comes in four colors: white, black, blue, and silver. It comes with a 24-month warranty* on its Motor and Controller. Envy will be available at over 100+ retail locations at Pan India Level.

The Made in India scooters are designed and manufactured at the Ghaziabad manufacturing unit of Crayon Motors. At 14 p/km the scooter matches the urban lifestyle and is the next step for green living. Envy is equipped with several features, such as, Geo Tagging, Digital speedometer, central locking and mobile charging. The scooter also comes with the unique reverse assist option, that lets the scooter to move forward and backward, thereby assisting the rider in dealing with tight parking spots.

Envy has been designed seeking inspiration from nature specifically with its dual headlights & lion-like built. The scooter is ergonomically built for light mobility needs. Its comfortable seating with support ensures that you may ride for extended periods of time, hassle free.

The scooter has a top speed of 25kmph and does not require a driver’s license or registration. It has a high-efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor with a max power output for cruising at top speed. The e-stylish scooter’s tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150mm ground clearance, winner for stress-free journeys on uneven roads. Envy comes in different variants with mileages up to 160 km per charge*.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Jain – Cofounder & Director said “These eco-friendly bikes are designed and developed by our in-house research and development team. The product quality and the functionality are a testament to our brand’s goal of offering best-in-class EV mobility solutions and support. It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free”

Crayon Motors has collaborated with top financing companies like as Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail to give a comprehensive range of financing options.