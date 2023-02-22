Crayons Advertising aims to double its revenues by 2026, riding on events and digital verticals

Delhi/ Mumbai, February 22, 2023: Crayons Advertising Limited, India’s leading homegrown integrated advertising agency, today announced its plans to double its revenues in the next three years, mainly riding on digital and events verticals.

Promoted by the Indian ad veteran Kunal Lalani, Caryons Advertising has demonstrated presence as an integrated and innovative advertising agency for over three and half decades. The company has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for initial public offering (IPO). Upon listing, Crayons will be India’s first major homegrown advertising agency to go public.

“In the past few years, we have consistently invested in our capabilities – comprising of people, processes, partners and performance”, said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising. “Today, we are aiming for an orbital shift, given our integrated proposition, the strong economic tailwinds for the advertising sector and sustained mandate flow in our digital and events verticals. We are raising funds to build further our digital capabilities, which will enable us to not only cater to the brands in Bharat, but also offer our new-age tech-led solutions to the world going forward”, added Kunal.

Strong macros aiding industry optimism

The Indian advertising market was valued at nearly INR 670 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022-2027 to reach INR 1253.2 billion by 2026. Infrastructure, banking & financial services (including fintechs), tourism, Government departments & the MSME and large home-grown players are expected to command a larger share of ad budgets. The demand for integrated players with a deep understanding of Bharat will dominate the agency selection going forward.

Investing in quality people

Crayons continued to strengthen its leadership team with appointments of marquee professionals. Recently, Faisal Haq joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer industry veterans Manoj Jacob and Anurag Mishra were inducted as the Executive Creative Director and Sr. Creative Director, respectively.

“In the business of creativity and innovation, the quality of people is the core differentiator. We at Crayons have always believed in building teams by investing in credible leaders, which has enabled us to build our reputation as a respected creative partner to global brands. With timely investments in our capabilities backed by robust brand equity, we are now expanding our leadership team,” said Kunal.

Faisal Haq is the new COO of the agency. His forte lies in exploring potential business avenues and managing operations to achieve business targets focusing on top-line and bottom-line profitability. An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience working across agencies and brands, Faisal has delivered several award-winning works across social & digital media. A celebrated professional, Faisal was also declared COO of the Year ’22-’23 by the Indian Achiever’s Forum. Before Crayons, Faisal worked with WATConsult-Dentsu Creative.

Manoj Jacob joins as Executive Creative Director and commands over 20 years of experience working across agencies like Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Havas, BBDO, and Contract Advertising. He has helped build several brands such as Peter England, IBM, Lenovo, Himalaya Wellness, Louis Phillipe, Diageo, Exxon Mobil, GE, UNICEF, Fosters, Reckitt, etc. Manoj’s work has won him two Cannes Lions. Other commendable accolades include an Adfest Lotus, One Show Merit, Media Spikes, and a Clio for ‘Best Writing in Print’.

Anurag Mishra joins the Agency’s creative arsenal as Sr. Creative Director. He commands a decade of experience, working with marquee agencies such as JVM, Ogilvy, Serviceplan, Innocean Worldwide and McCann across Europe and Asia. He has also bagged multiple prestigious awards, including Cannes, D&AD, Clios and ADC. Anurag captained creatives during the relaunch of the iconic Hyundai Santro in Indian markets. In addition, he also helped establish Cadbury Choco Bakes Cookies ‘meetha chhupa rustom’ campaign, followed by a digital campaign – Cadbury Choco Bakes Cookie Eclipse.

Bagged Marquee accounts

Recently, the company announced that it won marquee mandates, including TATASons, National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, TATA Croma and Bank Of Baroda. The mandate of the National Skill Development Corporation is to transform the brand notion and strengthen the connection with youth. The agency’s experience in handling government businesses played a vital role in the final selection for taking over its social media mandate.

Within the TATA Group Companies, Crayons recently bagged the social media mandate for TataSons. In the last couple of years, the agency has handled and executed multiple prestigious campaigns for the Tata Group. Crayons also worked on the Tata Mumbai Marathon campaign, which serves as a case study in awareness and engagement. Furthermore, in the past year, Crayons Advertising was appointed by TATA to launch the historic Air India transition campaign ‘Wings of Change’ and handle TATA Croma’s creative mandate.