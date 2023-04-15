Crazy Owl Celebrates One Year of Sustainable and Luxurious Personal Care with

April 2023:

Crazy Owl – Your Skin Co. is a personal care brand that has gained recognition for its range of luxurious, sustainable, and vegan products that are built on the foundation of being gender-fluid and plant-based. On the 14th of April 2023, the company will be celebrating its first anniversary, and to commemorate this milestone, they are extending an invitation to their customers to join in on the festivities and receive exclusive discounts on all items.

To mark this special occasion, the brand is hosting a Big B’Day Sale with up to 60% off sitewide.

During the Big B’Day Sale, customers can avail special discounts on various product combinations such as the Vanilla Bath & Body Combo at 45% off, Witch Hazel Shampoo & Conditioner at 60% off, Body Wash Combo at 50% off, Perfume 3pc Combo at 60% off, and Vegan Body Spray Combo at 50% off.

Moreover, the first orders of the day will receive a FREE Anniversary Gift to make the celebrations even more special.

Crazy Owl is also hosting an Instagram contest as part of its anniversary celebration. To participate, customers can simply share which Crazy Owl product they love the most and stand a chance to win an iPhone14. Moreover, two lucky winners will receive a luxury hamper filled with nourishing goodies. So, join in on the fun and share your love for Crazy Owl’s amazing products on Instagram using the hashtag #OwlTurnsOne. The brand is excited to see what the next year brings and hopes to share it with more people.

Expressing their excitement, Damanjit Kohli and Karishma Sahni, Founders of Crazy Owl, said

‘We are thrilled to be celebrating our first anniversary and would like to thank all our customers for their support and loyalty over the past year. Our brand has always been about providing luxurious products that are kind to the skin and uplift your mind, body and soul – and we are excited to share our range with even more people during our Big B’Day Sale.’

To learn more about the brand and its amazing products, visit: https://crazyowl.in/