CRC Group acquires Completion Certificate for its high-rise residential project in Greater Noida West, CRC Sublimis

NCR-based real estate developer CRC Group informed that it has received a Completion Certificate (CC) for its premium housing project CRC Sublimis located in Sector 1, Greater Noida West. CRC Group’s 2nd housing project, Sublimis, is a high-rise residential offering located in the vicinity of FNG Expressway and Aqua Line’s Sector 76 metro station. It has been designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. The project has 857 apartments in total and will house approx. 3,500 residents.

CRC Sublimis offers apartments of 2BHKs, 2BHK+study, 3BHK, and penthouse configurations. The project has a line-up of external high-end recreational amenities like a Community Centre with a Swimming Pool & Kids Pool, Putting Golf, Half Basketball Court, Party Lawn, Amphitheatre, Tennis Court, a Kids’ Play Area, and Fitness Court.

The project has been developed in two phases. Out of the total of 6 towers in the project, CC has been received for the following towers: – 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th.

Residents will also enjoy special access to internal facilities Pool Side Library, Table Tennis & Billiards, Squash Court, Multipurpose Hall cum Indoor Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Cards Indoor Games room, Café & Lounge, Dance & Yoga room located inside the community center.

Other highlights of the project are Palm Avenue, Reflexology, Open Gym, and Celebration Lawn cited as unique features of CRC Sublimis.