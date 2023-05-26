CRC Group Launches Experience Centre At CRC Joyous in Greater Noida West

CRC Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, launched its state-of-the-art Experience Centre at CRC Joyous, a prestigious residential project in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West. The premium infrastructure was launched with a pooja ceremony attended by more than 250 people, including the group officials as well as the residents. The group also celebrated the booking of 250 units for their project.

The Experience Centre aims to provide the residents with an immersive and interactive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle offered at CRC Joyous. The newly inaugurated Experience Centre showcases the magnificent design, exceptional craftsmanship, and unmatched amenities available at CRC Joyous. With a focus on delivering an unparalleled home-buying experience, the Centre features a range of innovative technologies and displays, enabling visitors to explore various floor plans, view virtual tours of the project, and interact with different aspects of the development.

“We are delighted to unveil the Experience Centre at CRC Joyous. This immersive platform will enable homebuyers to witness the exceptional lifestyle we have meticulously designed for our residents. The Centre offers a glimpse into the luxurious amenities, meticulous craftsmanship, and world-class features that set CRC Joyous apart. We believe this Experience Centre will empower homebuyers to make an informed decision about investing in their dream home. Simultaneously, we are also glad to complete 250 bookings at our project, denoting the trust of buyers in us that we strive to keep intact,” said Mr. Salil Kumar Director-Marketing and Business management, CRC Group.