CRC Group organizes special Holi event for underprivileged children under its ‘Spirit of Noida’ campaign

CRC Group, one of the leading real estate developers in NCR, organized a special Holi event for the underprivileged children from economically deprived sections of the society under its ‘Spirit of Noida’ campaign at Community Centre, located in Sector 135 in association with Dhai Aakhar Foundation, also known as Under The Tree.

Around 150 kids belonging to the age group of 4 to 14 years participated in the event which was held on 15th of March, lasting for 4 hours. Various fun activities were put together for children, in which they fervently took part like a splash painting, palm art, dab painting, magic show, and a Flower Holi celebration.

The children were awe-struck to see the arrangements and engaged in all the shows with alacrity. They made their presence felt by their innocence and palpable energy and enthusiasm for all the preparations, especially the Flower Holi celebration.

Expressing his views on the event, Kunal Bhalla, CEO & CO Founder CRC Group, said, “We all celebrate Holi with zeal and exuberance. Our Group truly wants to celebrate this feeling with the young children of society who are deprived of our rich culture of Holi Celebration & we want to emotionally connect to this young future of modern India. I would like to thank the members of the organizing team and co-ordinators for putting up such an amazing event. We have organized many such events under the Spirit of Noida campaign and will continue to do so.”