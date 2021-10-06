Creating an Access Control Strategy for Your Business: Step-by-Step Guide

Access control is all about controlling who has access to your business: whether this is physical access to your premises, or certain parts of your premises, or digital access to your systems and private information. This can involve restricting intruders and other outsiders from gaining access, as well as the level of access each staff member has, such as who has access to what information, and who is allowed to update or delete data.

An access control strategy is essential for all businesses in order to keep your assets, staff, data, and business interest safe. If you don’t know where to start to put such a strategy together, keep reading – we’ll work you through the process step by step!

Why do I Need an Access Control Strategy?

Having the wrong strategy – or worse still, no strategy at all – could lead to drastic data breaches in your business. On the other hand, the right strategy will let you address security vulnerabilities and keep your data protected. In our modern, tech-based world, sensitive data is the most targeted asset of any business.

Protecting your sensitive information requires the most advanced access control systems and a smart strategy that suits your company. Before you create an access control strategy for your business, it’s important to understand the most common models currently used.

Here are the most common types of access control strategies:

· Inline Access Policy (IAP)

This policy deals with text documents. Each document is stored with the list of employees authorised to access it, and the record is stored in an easy-to-use document repository. This simple strategy is easy to implement.

· Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

In this strategy, users are assigned different roles. Since this model deals with roles, an employee with any given role will have access to all documents and data relevant to that specific role.

· Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC)

Under attitude-based access control, access is granted based on attributes linked to an employee. Each staff member has access to the documents depending on the assigned attribute.

· Resource-Based Access Control (RBAC)

Resource Based Access Control is sometimes also called Granular Role-Based Access Control (gRBAC). It involves creating a distributed access policy that eliminates the restrictions mentioned in all the above models. You may call it a scaled form of Role-Based Access Control since it involves separate policies linking roles, users, and documents. One policy may have one or even multiple roles, documents, and users.

How to Create an Access Control Strategy

1. Get Stakeholders Onboard

It is important to get all stakeholders onboard before your start creating a comprehensive strategy. The IT department, on-premises security, parking management, suppliers, and transportation team, must all fully understand the risks and why you need a comprehensive access control strategy. Having everyone on board is extremely important for smooth implementation of your strategy.

2. Assess your Needs

There are many different types of access control systems available, and each are best suited to different needs and desired outcomes. So it’s important to be clear on your needs: what do you need your access system to do? What risks are you looking to manage and what other considerations do you need to keep in mind?

3. Choose the Right System

Upgrading your existing system is an essential part of any new access control strategy. What type of access control will suit your strategy? You need to decide this early in the process, since it will be difficult to change these things after you’ve already implemented your access control strategy.

4. Choose the Right Tools

Contemporary access control systems are either AI-driven or primarily linked to modern technology. Smart devices are programmed to grant or deny access. It is important to install the most updated access control devices since the since criminals can easily hack outdated or slightly older access control devices. Always hire a professional service to install your access control systems.

5. Have the Right Infrastructure in Place

If you want to install the latest systems, you’ll need sophisticated infrastructure and this may involve making upgrades. For example, your new system may require fast-data transfer which is made possible through upgraded networking cables such as CAT 5 and CAT 6.

6. Run a Trial

After procuring your new access control system, put it on trial and evaluate its performance from every angle. Get the concerned departments and professionals to assess how it runs and report all loopholes and suggest recommendations. Once everything is working as it’s supposed to, it’s time to go ahead and approve implementation.

Key Takeaways

Since access control strategies are different for different businesses, it is eventually a constantly evolving responsibility. Not only will this require strict monitoring but it may need to be adjusted as things change, so it’s essential to stay flexible.