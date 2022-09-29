Creating an aura of mystery, Colors Tamil brings to screen the World Television Premiere of Dejavu this weekend

Mumbai, 29th September 2022: Get ready for a weekend filled with crime and mystery, as Colors Tamil, a meaningful entertainment channel is all set to premiere the World Television Premiere of Dejavu. Airing this Sunday, October 2nd on the Occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at 2:00 pm, with Special Partner Prithvi Women’s Innerwears, the film stars Actor Arulnithi and Actor Smruthi Venkat in the lead roles. Tune into Colors Tamil to unravel the future with premonitions of the past on Sunday, 2nd October at 2 pm.

Directed by Arvindh Srinivasan, the 2022 film features Actor Madhoo, Actor Achyuth Kumar, Actor Kaali Venkat,and Actor Mime Gopi as the supporting cast. Chronicling around a writer whose fictional content ends up becoming reality, Dejavu will be worth the watch.

Backdropped in the world of crime, novelist Subramani (Actor Achyuth Kumar) ends up at a police station in a drunken state as he witnesses all his fictional work coming to life and claims that the characters from his work, are threatening him. The police dismiss his claims thinking he is a drunkard. Soon a woman appears out of nowhere alleging that Subramani was involved in her kidnapping, thereby causing the police to arrest him. However, things take a turn when the police chief‘s (Actor Madhoo) daughter (Actor Smruthi Venkat) is also kidnapped, and she appoints special officer Vikram Kumar (Actor Arulnithi) to solve the case. How Subramani’s writings are coming to life and what secrets does Vikram unravel in his investigations, form the rest of the plot.

Commenting on the occasion, Director Arvindh Srinivasan said, “I wanted to bring something new and fresh in terms of concept and screen play to the table, and the result was Dejavu. I am grateful to the entire cast and crew of the film for bringing an eccentric story to life with their excellent performances and Ghibran’s background score, adds essence to my film. Dejavu’s World Television Premiere on a significant channel like Colors Tamil and its wide audience appeal is all the more special to me. The intention behind curating the movie was to provide viewers a good mystery-thriller and call for a nail -biting experience.”

Adding to this Actor Arulnithi said, “This film brings in a unique concept that has not been prominent in the Tamil GEC space. Talks of Dejavu and premonitions have earlier been mere concepts on paper but attempting it on screen was challenging and fun at the same time. I am certain that the World Television Premiere of Dejavu on Colors Tamil will keep families and children at the edge of their seats and make their weekend worthwhile.”

