Creative Newtech’s 8-city roadshow Creative Connect2022 attracts 1000+ dealers/sellers

Mumbai, December 23, 2022: Creative Newtech (CREATIVE: NSE), India’s largest retail and e-commerce distribution company representing 25+ brands across IT/Gaming, Imaging, Lifestyle and Security categories, recently held “Creative Connect” across eight cities –
Vadodara, Bhopal, Jammu, Dehradun, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar & Kolkata. 1000+ sellers/dealers attended the roadshow across these cities, which showcased an entire range of offerings from 25+ brands like Honeywell, iball, Hyperice, Samsung, MSI & Cooler Master, among
others, in one venue.
Commenting on Creative Connect’s success, Ketan Patel, CMD of Creative Newtech, said,” Sellers in the cities below the metros and Tier 1 cities are constrained in their access to cutting-edge products from leading brands which in turn limits their business scope. Also, their inability to personally experience the product hampers their ability to select suitably and sell better. With Creative Connect, we solve both issues for these sellers. They get to not only experience personally the entire range of offerings from over 25 prominent brands, but they also get engaged by our team on various other queries they may have. I am delighted with our response to this edition and plan to take it to more cities next year.”
Pic Source: PR HUB