Creative Project Management: Everything You Need to Be a Great Leader

Project management in manufacturing or the trades is very straightforward. You have steps you can clearly take, and managing your teams is fairly straightforward because it isn’t a matter of how they get it done, just that it is done right. The lack of subjectiveness in terms of what that “right” is, makes regular project management almost a breeze in comparison to its creative counterparts.

There is no sequential timeline with creative projects. You will bounce from development to approval to marketing back to the drawing board, so quickly that all of this could even happen in a day.

A lot of people work on creative projects, and they will all have their own tastes. They also want their work to be showcased clearly.

Project management of this sort was difficult enough when everyone is in the same location, and you can talk to your employees one-on-one if there were issues. With the popularity of work-from-home situations around the world, this guide has never been more important for creative project managers. It would be best if you did more to keep your team on track, but also inspired and committed to what they do.

This can be done with the right approach to the human element, as well as to the workflow processes:

What Qualities Does a Creative Project Manager Need?

Leadership is and always has been so much more than just delegation. A machine can delegate, a leader inspires. This is true even in the most straightforward of processes, where the quality of the leader can boost morale and keep people working in the most mundane of jobs for longer.

Creatively, the challenges pile on. Our creativity and curiosity are what have brought humanity as far forward as it has. It is what connects us to the world and to each other, but just as there are good ideas, there are also a lot of bad ideas. Creative projects can also be plagued with a sheer unwillingness from your team.

If your team seems to be just doing the bare minimum, that often says more about you than it does about them.

You need to be creative yourself.

You need to be able to encourage collaboration.

You need to be empathetic and understanding.

You need to be detail-oriented and be able to pick up on the little mistakes your team might miss.

It would be best if you were clear and concise when communicating to get the best results.

A great creative project manager works to inspire the team. You will work to motivate them, and also to support their tasks in any way you can so that you can all achieve the goals set out for you.

There are many ways you can work to improve your efforts, but the best option for every single leader out there is willing to get feedback and suggestions from your team. Do you think you know what’s best? Be open to listening to others so you can get a viewpoint different from your own. Thinking outside of the box means listening to those on the other side.

How to Successfully Manage a Creative Project

Great leaders know how to manage their people, but great business leaders know that the best way to do that is to go in with a mind on managing the human element, and also how tools can make the entire process easier and more concise. To help you manage any creative project, use these tips to get you started:

1. Keep Goals Clear and Concise

If a project has too much ambition it usually falls apart. It’s hard to achieve an ambiguous goal because the line of success and failure is so blurred. It is far better to be clear with your goals and to keep them concise. If you need to achieve another goal, then achieve that with another project or campaign.

Clear messages and goals are easier to work towards, allowing you to succeed with your goal, rather than stumble along towards it.

2. Use the Right Project Management Tools

How you approach those goals is entirely up to you and your team, but that doesn’t mean there are not tools available to support you. Creative project management needs to be centralized and customized. Ideally, it would be best if you had everyone on the team, from you to the members, to any stakeholders like clients involved. With the right program, you can keep edits down and finish projects fast, even amongst remote teams.

The right program should be able to handle the questions and needs of all stakeholders. It should support collaboration. It should make real-time feedback and edits easy. With such a platform, any creative project can be handled and excelled, especially when you combine your excellent leadership skills.

3. Use Out of the Box Thinking to Encourage Creative Planning

The only last thing you will want to bring to the table is an inspiration. While competitor and trend research can kickstart ideas, you should always be aware of how devastating creative blocks can be. Use muse-boosting activities, fun challenges, and even treat your team to inspiring activities like trips to the local museum or a big design exhibition so that you draw inspiration from everywhere. Creativity does not live in a box, and just as you should listen to opinions outside of your own box, you should look outside to inspire your team and improve all of your creative projects.

Managing creative teams is so much more than making sure everyone is on task and doing their job. You need to stoke creativity. You need to inspire. You need to be there to comfort your team when needed, and to cheer them on when they’ve got a great idea. Creatives cannot be replaced in their work, but they can be encouraged to work more productively. It can take a bit to get the hang of the tips outlined in this guide. You should also always try to adopt them for your own use. Do that, and you can be a stand-out leader and bring to life many incredible creative projects.