Creativity is essential in journalism: Prof. Rao

Valedictory Function of Orientation Programme was organised

New Delhi, November: At the Valedictory ceremony of the Orientation Programme organized by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, Prof. Nageshwar Rao said that journalism requires creativity. On the basis of knowledge, we can reach the top level in any field but for journalism it is necessary to be creative, fair and courageous. On this occasion, Senior Journalist, honored with Padma Shree, Shri Alok Mehta, Director General of IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, Additional Director General Shri. Ashish Goyal, Dean (Academics) Prof. Govind Singh, Coordinator of the program and Course Director of Urdu Journalism, Prof. Pramod Kumar, Faculty members and students of IIMC were present.

Guiding the new students on the subject ‘Media and the Resolutions of Amrit Kaal’, Prof. Rao said that listening is an essential part of a journalist’s job and students must develop the skill of listening for better journalistic practices. Every student who wishes to pursue a career in media must go beyond bookish knowledge and work on the ground for the benefit of society. He stated that practical knowledge is essential for journalists, which makes the best journalists.

Be prepared for negative along with the positive: Mehta

On this occasion, Senior Journalist Mr. Alok Mehta said that in the crutial times of Amritkal, the youth should be prepared for negative along with positive. “In journalism one has to work like a soldier. Your success is when someone else praises you”, said Mr. Mehta. He further said that the main mantra for the youth to move forward and be successful is to work with ‘perfection’ and not worry about ‘rejection’. Along with this, it is also necessary to be attentive to the limitations and challenges of journalism to make ways for a better tomorrow.

Success will be achieved by honesty and hard work: Prof. Dwivedi

IIMC Director General Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi said that there is no alternative of hard work and honesty. No one can stop you from being successful, if you are honest to your profession. He said that no matter how difficult the situation is in front of a hardworking person, he knows how to find a solution. Youth should be determined to present solutions to problems through their journalism.

The quarterly magazine ‘Sanchar Srijan’ and the new issue of the monthly newsletter ‘IIMC News’ published by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication were also released during the Function. On the occasion of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the journal ‘Sanchar Srijan’ published a special issue titled ‘Journalism of Nation Builders’. Around 56 speakers addressed the students and guided them to make a career in the field of mass communication in the Five-day Orientation Programme of IIMC which began on 21st November.