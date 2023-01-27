Creators United, India’s first and biggest creator’s festival culminates in Goa

January 2023: Creators United, India’s first and biggest creator’s festival concludes in Goa. Mad Influence, India’s prominent influencer marketing agency, and Pinkvilla, a global lifestyle and entertainment media platform joined forces to host the debut edition of Creators United 2023 in Goa. The event was an innovative opportunity to bring together some of the most distinguished figures of the digital world for a two-day content-filled celebration. Creators United 2023 was the first of its kind in India, offering an array of captivating live experiences, a prestigious awards gala, and much more, honoring and uniting India’s most prominent digital voices.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and the Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, IT, and Printing and Stationery, Government of Goa, Rohan Khaunte, were both present at the grand event’s opening ceremony. To add to the grandeur of the event, Divyansh and Manuraj, winners of India’s Got Talent, gave an unforgettable performance. Famous actor Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event. Furthermore, ‘Agsy’ – known as Agrita Dhawan – thrilled the audience with her rap music. After the ceremony, a sun-down carnival was held near the beach, followed by an exuberant after-party.

At Creators United Awards 2023, an esteemed jury panel was present, including Paras Sharma – Director, Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), SUGAR Cosmetics Co-Founder & CEO and renowned entrepreneur Vineeta Singh, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Manav Sethi – Head of Martech & Growth – EV, Hero Motorcorp, Famous Bollywood dancer Nora Fatehi, and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This was India’s first-ever and largest experiential creator festival, which was organized by Pinkvilla, a leading digital entertainment and lifestyle content platform, and Mad Influence, one of the largest influencer agencies in the country.

The event was attended by some of the country’s most prominent digital celebrities from Instagram and Youtube like Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ankush Bahuguna, Gaurav Kapoor, Aakash Gupta, Aadil Khan, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Jannat Zubair, Roshni Walia, and Daisy Shah. The combined digital reach of the event was close to 1 billion. Creator’s United was the first platform where both the creators from Youtube and Instagram were present at a grand event.

Various content creators were honored with awards for their respective categories. These included Bhuvan Bam as the Star Creator of the Year 2023, Ashish Chanchlani as the Most Viral Creator of the Year 2023, Karron S. Dhinggra as the Stellar Fashion Creator of the Year 2023, Ankush Bahuguna as the Iconic Beauty Creator of the Year 2023, Techno Ruhez as the Tech Creator of the Year 2023 and was the only tech creator to receive the award, GamerFleet as the Ultimate Streaming Creator of the Year 2023, and Tanya Khanijow as the Travel-Goals Creator of the Year 2023. These and other creators were recognized for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.