CredAble appoints Mr. Gaurav Dugar as Executive Vice President & General Counsel

India, 16th May, 2022: CredAble – an award-winning AI-Powered Technology Platform that enables Working Capital Financing across enterprise ecosystems announced the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Dugar as Executive Vice President & General Counsel. Mr. Gaurav is a seasoned legal expert and comes with over a decade’s experience in the legal landscape.

Prior to joining CredAble, he was working with leading law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal. Delighted to start his new journey, Mr. Gaurav Dugar, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, CredAble stated, “The In-CredAble team at CredAble is looking to build something which is truly amazing. The vision is exceptional, as are the people who have built an annual disbursement book of more than USD 3 billion. They have created stakeholder partnerships that provide financing opportunities to entities who previously did not have access to any formal working capital solutions. Our goal together continues to be to enhance financial inclusion, in line with the RBI’s objectives and policy framework.”

At CredAble, Mr. Gaurav will further build, develop and lead the legal functions to enhance financial inclusion for India as the largest working capital platform. Pleased to welcome Mr. Gaurav, Mr. Ram Kewalramani, Co-Founder and Managing Director, CredAble said, “We are very excited to have Gaurav as a part of the leadership team. His invaluable experience is an asset to CredAble to achieve its mid to long terms goals.” He is a transactional lawyer, experienced in commercial transactions and general corporate advisory services.

Besides having an impressive career, Gaurav is a gold medalist from Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur and is also an alumnus of La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata.

Whilst being a seasoned and dedicated professional, he believes maintaining a work-life balance is important to keep up one’s productivity. He is a scuba diving enthusiast and claims that his love for diving originated because it’s the one place where he was not reachable on call or email. He is also a qualified divemaster.