CredAble appoints Mr. Satyam Agrawal as Managing Director – International Business

India, 24th August 2022: CredAble, India’s largest working capital tech platform catering to the working capital requirements of India Inc including large, mid, emerging corporates, MSMEs, and financial institutions is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Satyam Agrawal as Managing Director – International Business. Mr. Satyam comes with 2 decades of experience in Banking, FinTech, and the SME Segment, in senior leadership roles with global banks.

Prior to joining CredAble, Satyam was associated with GlobalLinker, a Digital Platform in the SME space. He has also held key roles in banking as Managing Director and Head of Retail Business Banking for Asia Pacific at HSBC and Global Product Head for Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

Commenting on the commencement of his new journey, Mr. Satyam Agrawal Managing Director – International Business at CredAble said “Access to working capital is the biggest impediment to the growth of SMEs globally. However, with the advent of Digital transformation and the Partnership Ecosystem; Financing to SMEs is expected to leapfrog significantly this decade. It’s remarkable to see CredAble already making an indelible mark in this space in India bringing the best out of the partnership between FinTech and Banks to solve real working capital challenges for SMEs. I am privileged to be given this in CredAble opportunity to replicate our success in India, globally.”

With his extensive knowledge in the SME Digital Ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region including Banks, DFIs, Regulators, Consulting Firms, FinTechs, E-Commerce Platforms, and Payments Companies; Satyam will lead the expansion of CredAble internationally with a focus on the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Africa region.

Delighted to welcome, Mr. Satyam, Mr. Nirav Choksi, CEO, CredAble said “We are very excited to have Satyam as a part of the leadership team. Satyam’s experience in the SME and Working capital space would be invaluable as we expand our BAAS offerings to the global markets. He has been a visionary leader in the SME banking space in Southeast Asia and we are privileged that he chose to partner with CredAble. Satyam will lead our foray into South East Asia, the Middle East and African markets and will help to roll-out technology platforms across Financial eco-systems in these markets.”

Besides, Satyam holds an MBA degree from the Goa Institute of Management and has been part of various leadership programs by London Business School, IMD Business School – Switzerland. This announcement follows after the company recently raised $9 million from Axis bank to grow the business and support SME’s.