CREDAI Nashik Metro appoints Krunal Patil as new President

Nashik: CREDAI Nashik Metro has appointed Mr Krunal Patil as the new President of the Nashik Chapter for 2023-24. He is the 16th President to be appointed and takes over from Mr Ravi Mahajan. CREDAI Nashik Metro has been active for over three decades and has played a pivotal role in the infrastructural and real estate development in the city.

Speaking as the new President, Mr Krunal Patil, CREDAI Nashik Metro said, “Nashik is fast developing and we will look to seek all the support from the government to continue this momentum of growth and development. Our priority will be to provide quality and affordable housing for all. We will also fiercely tackle the menace of lobbying monopoly and sand mafia business to ensure a fair and transparent business environment here.” He added, “Builders and contractors play a big role in the election and administration process of CREDAI and so the association has decided to retain the same ready reckoner rate this year, as it will hugely benefit the contractors and builders.”

Adding to it, Nashik District’s guardian minister Hon.Shri. Dada Bhuse said, “Nashik will be recognized as one of the top model cities of the country in the next 5 years, as all efforts are being made by the state government and CREDAI Nashik Metro, in that direction. The Quality Council of India has already selected Nashik as one of the cities under its Quality City initiative to further enhance the education and skill development sectors here, as well as overall cleanliness. We are also requesting the government to fast-track the work on the Nashik-Pune semi-highspeed railway project which will further benefit the prosperity of the city and State.”

Stating the key agenda for CREDAI Nashik this year, Mr Patil mentioned that, there would be some key changes in the policy framework and operational functions in order to facilitate better business opportunities under the government’s ‘Ease of doing business’ initiative. Key activities to promote Nashik as a preferred destination for business and investment and to support the development plans of the State government will also be the focus for CREDAI Nashik Metro.

Mr Krunal Patil thanked the former office bearers for their contribution and stated that the perfect blend of youth energy and the experienced guidance from senior leaders has been the key driver of the success of CREDAI.

Other key office bearers appointed are as follows: Honorary Secretary Mr Gaurav Thakkar and the Vice Presidents as Mr Deepak Bagad, Mr Sujoy Gupta, Mr Jayant Bhatambarekar and Mr Naresh Karda. Mr Hitesh Poddar was appointed as treasurer while the Joint Secretary positions will be held by Mr Sachin Bagad, Mr Anil Aher, Mr Narendra Kulkarni and Mr Rushikesh Kote. The Managing Committee will be Mr Manoj Khivasara, Mr Anjan Bhalodiya, Mr Atul Shinde, Mr Shrenik Surana, Mr Hansraj Deshmukh, Mr Nitin Patil, Mr Shamkumar Sable, Mr Sagar Shah, Mr Anant Thakare, Mr Vijay Chavanke and Mr Nishit Atal. Other Esteemed members council will include, Mr Sushil Bagad Mr Sachin Chavan, Mr Niranjan Shah, Mr Satish More, Mr Karan Shah, Mr Prakash Chaudhari and Mr Tushar Sanklecha. The CREDAI Youth Wing representative will be Mr Shubham Rajegaonkar and Mr Sushant Gangurde while the CREDAI Women’s Wing will be represented by Mrs Vrushali Mahajan.